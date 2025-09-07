This Snail's Failed Love Life Is Getting Global Attention

Ned is a perfectly nice snail. If he had a dating profile, it might read: good listener, stable home, likes broccoli, seeks love. But he's already exhausted his local options and it's not because he's picky or unappealing. Instead, he's a common garden snail with an uncommon anatomical problem that's ruining his love life. Ned's shell coils to the left, not the right, making him the 1 in 40,000 snails whose sex organs don't line up with those of the rest of their species. Unless another lefty snail is found, the young gastropod faces a lifetime of unintentional celibacy.

That dire prospect prompted a New Zealand nature lover who found the snail in her garden in August to launch a campaign to find his perfect match, reports the AP. Giselle Clarkson—the author and illustrator of a nature book, The Observologist—was weeding her home vegetable patch in Wairarapa on the North Island when a snail tumbling out of the leafy greens caught her eye. She sent a photo of the snail, pictured alongside a right-coiled gastropod as proof, to her colleagues at New Zealand Geographic.

The magazine launched a nationwide campaign to find a mate for Ned, named for the left-handed character Ned Flanders in The Simpsons. That explains the male pronouns some use for Ned, although snails are hermaphrodites with sex organs on their necks and the capacity for both eggs and sperm. The fact that romantic hopefuls need not be a sex match should have boosted Ned's prospects. But his inbox has remained empty except for photos of "optimistically misidentified right-coiling snails," Clarkson said. He probably has time though. Garden snails live for two to five years and his shell suggests he's about 6 months old, Clarkson said.

Ned's relatable romantic woes have attracted global news coverage, but New Zealand's strict biosecurity controls mean long-distance love probably isn't on the cards. But history is on his side: Scientists put out a call in 2017 for left-coiled mates for sinistral snail Jeremy—named for left-wing politician and gardening lover Jeremy Corbyn—which prompted the discovery of two prospective matches, who initially preferred each other. But Jeremy got the hang of it eventually, and by the time of his death had 56 offspring, all of them right-coiled.