Gunmen Open Fire on Bus in Jerusalem

Two shooters opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring nearly a dozen more. Witnesses said the attackers boarded the bus at a stop at Ramot Junction, a busy intersection in north Jerusalem, around 10:15am and started shooting, per the Washington Post . Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said six people were killed, per the BBC . They include a 50-year-old man, three men in their 30s, and a woman in her 50s. The ambulance service said 12 were injured, seven seriously.

A security officer and civilian immediately returned fire and "neutralized the attackers," according to Israeli police. Police said the "terrorists" arrived by car and carried several weapons, ammunition, and a knife, per USA Today. Hamas later praised the attack by "two Palestinian resistance fighters" in response to Israel's "war of extermination" and "its plans to occupy and destroy Gaza City." The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad likewise praised the shooting without claiming responsibility for it.

The shooting occurred in a part of the city that many consider to have been illegally annexed by Israel following the 1967 War, per USA Today. At the scene, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir seemed to point blame at the High Court of Justice, which ruled Sunday that Israel's government had failed to provide Palestinian security prisoners with adequate food. Netanyahu called on the judicial system "to join the fight against terror," per the Times of Israel.