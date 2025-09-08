Singer Who Left Show Due to JD Vance Speaks Out

During US Vice President JD Vance's trip to the UK last month, folk rock singer-songwriter Dolly Mavies heard he might be in attendance at one of her planned shows—so she walked out on it. Mavies is now speaking out in an interview with the BBC, and the English musician says she's had "wonderful comments and support from people all across the world" since making the move. "Obviously there's an overwhelming sense of support in America ... I think for a lot of American people there's a lot of uncertainty, and a lot of people are scared, and it was amazing to feel like they'd been heard."