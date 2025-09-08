Ravens QB Regrets Shoving Buffalo Fan

'I just forgot where I was,' says Lamar Jackson over confrontation
Posted Sep 8, 2025 6:02 AM CDT
Ravens QB Regrets Shoving Buffalo Fan
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It was an epic game, one that had Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fielding questions afterward about his confrontation with an opposing ... fan. In the third quarter, Jackson shoved a Buffalo Bills fan in the stands who had slapped Baltimore's DeAndre Hopkins' helmet and then Jackson, reports NBC News. The two were celebrating a touchdown pass that had put the Ravens up 33-19.

  • The shove: Watch the moment via ESPN.
  • Jackson: "I seen him slap D-Hop, then he slapped me and he was talking," Jackson said, per the AP. "So I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations. You got security out there, let security handle it. I just let my emotions get the best of me." Later, the QB added: "He probably had a couple of beers," per USA Today.

  • Fallout: No word yet on whether Jackson will face any league discipline. The fan got ejected, reports the Baltimore Banner.
  • Comeback: As for the game, the Bills and QB Josh Allen trailed 40-25 but scored 16 points in the last four minutes to win 41-40. They got help from a fumble by Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. "Put the loss on me," he told reporters. "I own it like a man. We got lackadaisical and they made a play."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X