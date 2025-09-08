Ravens QB Regrets Shoving Buffalo Fan

It was an epic game, one that had Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fielding questions afterward about his confrontation with an opposing ... fan. In the third quarter, Jackson shoved a Buffalo Bills fan in the stands who had slapped Baltimore's DeAndre Hopkins' helmet and then Jackson, reports NBC News. The two were celebrating a touchdown pass that had put the Ravens up 33-19.

The shove: Watch the moment via ESPN.

Watch the moment via ESPN. Jackson: "I seen him slap D-Hop, then he slapped me and he was talking," Jackson said, per the AP. "So I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations. You got security out there, let security handle it. I just let my emotions get the best of me." Later, the QB added: "He probably had a couple of beers," per USA Today.