He Sang on 'Happy Together,' Other Turtles Hits

Mark Volman, a founding member of the 1960's pop group the Turtles, whose hits include "Happy Together" and "Elenore," has died after a brief illness. He was 78. Volman was known for his exuberant stage presence and distinctive vocals, per the AP . In a 1967 performance of "Happy Together" posted to YouTube , Volman wears bright orange and dances around with a French horn that he doesn't play, but does place on bandmate Howard Kaylan's head. (Kaylan generally sang lead, with Volman on harmony.) His significant other, Emily Volman, posted to his official Instagram account that Volman had joked he wanted news of his death to read, "'Teen Idol Dead, Drugs Suspected'." "I messed up!" she posted. "Sorry, honey."

She called him a "magical man" who was "goofy and happy and funny and smart and generous and kind and talented and gentle and creative and thoughtful and hardworking and tough and unique." The Turtles broke up in 1970 during an acrimonious split with their label, and a contract clause would not allow the members to perform under their own names. So Volman and Kaylan reinvented themselves as the duo Flo & Eddie, earning a reputation for their humor and versatility. They toured with Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention, created background vocals for Bruce Springsteen, and wrote music for television shows like Strawberry Shortcake.

"Always funny, always upbeat, and a spirited and inventive performer, we will miss him greatly," Evan Cohen, Volman's attorney and longtime friend, posted to Facebook. He wrote that Volman and Kaylan set an example by advocating for the rights of musicians in owning their recordings and band names. They eventually regained control of the Turtles' music and name and began touring again.

story continues below

A "borderline C" student in high school who figured he would do sheet-metal work like his father if his band didn't take off, Volman enrolled in college at age 45 after visiting a school with his older daughter. He eventually earned a master's degree and started teaching music business, landing at Belmont University in Nashville in 2005. Volman was diagnosed in 2020 with Lewy body dementia, but he continued to perform on annual "Happy Together" tours in the years that followed. He is survived by Emily Volman; his ex-wife, Pat Volman; and their daughters, Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller; and his brother, Phil Volman.