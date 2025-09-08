After Long Spat With NBA, China Gets LeBron Diplomacy

LeBron James has made NBA history off the court, becoming the first player to write for China's state-run People's Daily—a move signaling the league's relationship with its biggest international market may finally be back on track, reports Reuters . The NBA's popularity in China, home to roughly 300 million basketball players, surged for decades and turned into a multibillion-dollar business. That run was interrupted in 2019, when a tweet by then-Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong protesters led to a backlash: Chinese state broadcaster CCTV pulled NBA games from airwaves, sponsors cut ties, and Rockets gear disappeared from stores. NBA commissioner Adam Silver later said the dispute cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, six years after that crisis, signs of reconciliation abound. CCTV has resumed regular NBA broadcasts, Chinese companies have rekindled sponsorships, and the NBA is set to return to Chinese soil in October for the first time since 2019, with two preseason games in Macau. James' essay, published during his tour of China to mark the 20th anniversary of his first Nike visit, underscores the NBA's efforts to reconnect with fans and the broader Chinese public. "The enthusiasm and kindness of Chinese friends deeply touch me, and all I can do is give my all in every game to express my gratitude," writes James, who is due to start his record 23rd NBA season. He describes basketball as a "connecting bridge" between China and the US, adding he hopes to "contribute to the development of Chinese basketball," per the South China Morning Post.