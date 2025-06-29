James Sticks With Lakers

LeBron James has decided to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for a record 23rd NBA season, bypassing free agency by exercising a $52.6 million option, his agent said Sunday. The league's all-time scoring leader wants to compete for a championship for at least one more season and will be watching to see whether the Lakers are putting together a contender in the offseason, Rich Paul told ESPN. "We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future," Paul said, adding that James "wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that."