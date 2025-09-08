9 Injured by Falling IHOP Ceiling

Diners at a Brooklyn IHOP found their meal interrupted from above on Friday when part of the restaurant's ceiling suddenly collapsed. Debris crashed down on diners, injuring nine, according to the New York City Fire Department. The incident occurred at the outlet in the Flatlands neighborhood, where emergency responders treated nine people for minor injuries, People reports. Five were taken to local hospitals, while four declined further medical care.

City inspectors say a 10-by-10-inch chunk of the ceiling fell, likely due to water damage, leaving customers scrambling for safety. "As I'm sitting down, I start hearing noises," diner Jamie Lee tells News 12. "And when I turn around, the entire ceiling was collapsing. So I was immediately trying to get out. You know, I come to eat here. And I should have been safe while enjoying my meal. And I wasn't."

The city's Department of Buildings has cited the restaurant's owner, alleging a failure to maintain the property. The IHOP franchise operator, Mr. Stax Inc., stated that customer and employee safety is the company's top concern and vowed to keep the location closed for inspections and repairs. "We will take all steps to ensure the location meets our stringent safety standards before reopening," a spokesperson said. A vacate order now hangs on the door, with a handwritten sign in the window stating: "No Dine In! Thank you."