Invasive Tick Found in Maine for the First Time

Researchers have confirmed the presence of an invasive species of tick in Maine for the first time, marking the farthest northeast in the US the pest has been discovered. The University of Maine and state conservation officials said Monday they confirmed the presence of the Asian longhorned tick in the state in July. The tick is native to east Asia, where it is capable of spreading tickborne infections such as spotted fever, the AP reports.

The tick was first confirmed in the US in New Jersey in 2017, and it has since spread to more than 20 states, clustering mostly around the eastern third of the country. Exactly how the tick arrived in the country isn't certain, but public health officials have cited possible routes of entry including on pets and livestock.