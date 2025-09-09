The Prankster Ringing Doorbells Wasn't Human

A doorbell "prankster" terrorizing an apartment complex in Bavaria has been nabbed—but it's not who anyone thought it was. Citing German media , the Guardian reports that residents of the building had called the cops after their doorbells kept ringing late at night, with no one at the door and no motion detectors going off. It was suspected that the perps were kids playing what's popularly known in English as "ring and run" or "ding dong ditch," which involves sneaking up to someone's front door, ringing the bell, then dashing out of sight before anyone opens the door.

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't answer the door after 10pm," one woman named Lisa who lives in the complex told Bild at hearing her doorbell go off just after midnight. "At first, I thought it was teenagers from the abandoned house across the street." But the resident says that her sister-in-law, who lives in the same building, called her to say that her bell was ringing, too. "It just wouldn't stop ringing for her," Lisa says. "While I was on the phone with her, it rang again and again. That's when we called the police."

When cops arrived at the apartment complex to check things out, they were initially baffled, too—until they peered more closely at the doorbell's metal plate and spotted a nacktschnecke, or "naked snail," sliding across the sensors, per the Guardian. "You could even see the slime trail it had made," Lisa tells Bild. Since the bust, the slug has "been brought down to size, taught about its territory boundaries, and placed on a nearby stretch of grass," per a police statement. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.