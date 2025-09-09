What to Know About Nepal's 'Nepo Kids' Protest

The government in Nepal is scrambling to quell violent protests by young people that began over a short-lived attempt to ban social media. The protests, however, seem to have uncorked a deep reserve of anger over the bleak financial prospects of Gen Z, widespread corruption, and rich "nepo kids" who flaunt their wealth while most of the nation struggles. Coverage:

Last week, the government announced an ill-advised ban on social media, but Nepal has one of the highest rates of use (48%) per capita in South Asia, reports the BBC. When young people led demonstrations, the government responded by having soldiers fire on them, which has only inflamed things. Nineteen protesters were killed. PM resigns: The government rescinded the social media ban, but it was too late. Demonstrators have set fire to the homes of some of the nation's top leaders as well as the parliament building, per the AP. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said he was stepping down immediately. Other top officials followed suit. It was not immediately clear whether the resignations will mollify protesters now calling for widespread reform.