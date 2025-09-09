World  | 
Nepal

What to Know About Nepal's 'Nepo Kids' Protest

Young demonstrators seething over posts flaunting wealth amid corruption, unemployment
Posted Sep 9, 2025 7:03 AM CDT
Riot police use a water cannon on protesters outside Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.   (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

The government in Nepal is scrambling to quell violent protests by young people that began over a short-lived attempt to ban social media. The protests, however, seem to have uncorked a deep reserve of anger over the bleak financial prospects of Gen Z, widespread corruption, and rich "nepo kids" who flaunt their wealth while most of the nation struggles. Coverage:

  • Social media: Last week, the government announced an ill-advised ban on social media, but Nepal has one of the highest rates of use (48%) per capita in South Asia, reports the BBC. When young people led demonstrations, the government responded by having soldiers fire on them, which has only inflamed things. Nineteen protesters were killed.
  • PM resigns: The government rescinded the social media ban, but it was too late. Demonstrators have set fire to the homes of some of the nation's top leaders as well as the parliament building, per the AP. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said he was stepping down immediately. Other top officials followed suit. It was not immediately clear whether the resignations will mollify protesters now calling for widespread reform.

  • Unemployment: Nepal's youth unemployment is sky high, at roughly 20%, and many have to go overseas to find work, notes the New York Times. That's one reason the social media ban angered so many: It's a primary way these workers can stay in touch with loved ones back home.
  • Nepotism: The hashtag #Nepo Kids is trending. Nepal is a poor country, but the rich children of powerful figures like to flaunt their wealth on social media. As the BBC notes, anger over those videos is fueling the current protests as well. "Nepo Kids show off their lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, but never explain where the money comes from," says one TikTok user in a popular video.
  • Corruption: The group Transparency International ranks Nepal as one of the most corrupt nations in all of Asia, and that's another big factor behind the current anger toward the elite class. "I am here to protest about the massive corruption in our country," student Bishnu Thapa Chetri tells the AP. "The country has gotten so bad that for us youths there is no grounds for us to stay."

