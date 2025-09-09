Alleged Serial Killer Lured Victims Through Dating App

Los Angeles police say they've arrested a man who killed two men he met through a dating app, and tried to kill a third man who luckily escaped his clutches. "Imagine the terror and horror these victims felt after being duped into believing they were meeting for one reason, only to face inexplicable violence," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday while announcing murder charges against 44-year-old Rockim Prowell of Inglewood, described as a serial burglar currently on probation, per the Los Angeles Times .

Prosecutors say Prowell fatally shot 51-year-old Miguel Angel King in July 2021, as he was awaiting trial for burglary and theft, then stole King's vehicle, which was located a week later. Forensic evidence from the vehicle linked Prowell to the killing, according to the DA's office. King's remains were found in Angeles National Forest the following month. Prowell went on to sign a plea deal in the burglary case and was placed on probation. Two years later, Prowell allegedly killed 53-year-old Robert Gutierrez, whose body has not been found. However, Gutierrez's stolen car was found in Prowell's garage, prosecutors say.

The third alleged victim met Prowell on Feb. 22, per ABC News. The 40-year-old man was allegedly bound and beaten with a baseball bat. The DA's office said he "managed to escape but Prowell chased the man in a vehicle, striking him and breaking his leg." Arrested last week, Prowell is held on $2 million bail, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, carjacking, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon. The DA's office said it would decide whether or not to seek the death penalty at a later date.