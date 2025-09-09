'Kissing Bug' Sickness Now Endemic in US

Chagas' disease, commonly referred to as "kissing bug" disease, is now officially recognized as endemic in the United States, according to the CDC. This means the disease, long associated with Latin America, is now consistently present in parts of the US, especially the South, per the Washington Post . The illness is spread by the triatomine insect, nicknamed the "kissing bug" because it often bites faces. Humans and animals can contract the disease when the bug's contaminated feces gets into open wounds, eyes, or mouths.

Less commonly, the sickness can spread from mother to child or through blood transfusions. Dogs and other animals can act as hosts, and there are reports of canine infections in states like Texas and California. Chagas' disease has two phases. The acute phase, occurring soon after infection, is often symptom-free or showing just mild symptoms like fever, fatigue, or eyelid swelling. If untreated, the disease can progress to a chronic phase, sometimes leading to serious heart or digestive issues years later.

According to experts, the disease is frequently fatal by the time symptoms become severe. Cases not linked to travel have now been identified in at least eight states, including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Per the Los Angeles Times, California alone has between 70,000 to 100,000 people infected with the disease. The CDC notes these bugs are found in 32 states overall, primarily in the southern half of the country, but there's limited active monitoring for the illness. USA Today has more on what you should know.