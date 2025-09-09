Ed Sheeran Is Making a Move Across the Pond

The UK is losing another beloved ginger—this one considered pop royalty. Ed Sheeran has revealed he is moving across the pond with his wife and two daughters, who plan to settle in the US. "I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," the 34-year-old joked on the "2 Johnnies" podcast, seemingly referring to a celebrity exodus under the Trump administration. He said he planned to tour the US and opted to settle in the country with his family to avoid travel headaches, per the Independent . He didn't say where he would live, but he previously spoke about moving to Nashville and transitioning to country music.

"Nashville is my favorite city in the states and it's always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country," he told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in April. According to Eastern Eye, Sheeran will split his time between Nashville and New York City, where he's reportedly purchased a $12 million apartment in Brooklyn. As Sheeran noted he would be in the US "for a while," the move is believed to be temporary, per Hello! After all, Sheeran—who will relocate with wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters, aged 3 and 5—has said he wants to be buried at his Suffolk estate, known as "Sheeranville."