In 6 Months, 400K Women Left the US Workforce

Amid soaring child care costs and mounting pressures at home, the number of mothers with young children leaving the US workforce has hit a 40-year high, a new study suggests. According to a University of Kansas analysis of federal labor data, over 400,000 women stepped away from their jobs in the first half of 2025. CBS News describes the sharpest decline in more than four decades for mothers of young children. Data show 66.4% of women with children under the age of 6 in the workforce as of August, a year-over-year drop of nearly 2 percentage points, per USA Today. Two examples: