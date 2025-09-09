Defense Minister Is France's Latest PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, the country's fourth in about a year. Lecornu, 39, is the youngest defense minister in French history and the architect of a major military buildup through 2030, spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine.

A former conservative who joined Macron's centrist movement in 2017, he has held posts in local governments, overseas territories, and during Macron's "great debate" response to the yellow vest protest movement, where he helped manage mass anger with dialogue, the AP reports. He also offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021.