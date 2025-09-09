Trump: Epstein Card a 'Dead Issue'

President Trump speaks at the Museum of the Bible on Monday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump has denied writing a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein and says he's done discussing the matter. "I don't comment on something that's a dead issue," he told NBC News. "I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue." His remarks came after House Democrats released a lewd note they say Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday party in 2003. Trump and the White House insist it's not Trump's signature on the note, and the president is getting plenty of support within the MAGA movement, reports Axios.

  • "Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President?" asked right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in a tweet with a close-up of the signature. "I don't think so at all. Fake." The sentiment was echoed elsewhere, including by podcaster Benny Johnson and in a tweet from White House official Taylor Budowich.

  • The Wall Street Journal, which published a story about the note in July and was promptly sued by Trump, presents a "visual breakdown" of the note. The signature in question is part of a drawing of a nude female figure, and the signature "is a squiggly 'Donald' mimicking pubic hair." The analysis says it bears a resemblance to other personal signatures by Trump on personal letters.
  • The New York Times comes to the same conclusion. The story notes that Trump frequently signs only his first name in personal notes and provides examples.
  • Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released the note as part of their push to get the administration to release all of the government's Epstein files, per the Hill. "We got Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn't exist," they tweeted, along with an image of the note. "Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!"

