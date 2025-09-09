Trump: Epstein Card a 'Dead Issue'

President Trump has denied writing a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein and says he's done discussing the matter. "I don't comment on something that's a dead issue," he told NBC News. "I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue." His remarks came after House Democrats released a lewd note they say Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday party in 2003. Trump and the White House insist it's not Trump's signature on the note, and the president is getting plenty of support within the MAGA movement, reports Axios.

"Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President?" asked right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in a tweet with a close-up of the signature. "I don't think so at all. Fake." The sentiment was echoed elsewhere, including by podcaster Benny Johnson and in a tweet from White House official Taylor Budowich.