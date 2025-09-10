Accidental Voicemail Leads to 2nd Arrest in Murder Case

A Texas man accused of killing his roommate, flight attendant Rana Nofal Soluri, may have inadvertently sealed his alleged accomplice's fate with an accidental phone call, according to police. Authorities say that after his arrest in June, Dennis Day, 66, confessed to strangling Soluri during a heated argument at their Fort Worth home in March, NBC News reports. He then allegedly loaded her body into a trash bin and drove 70 miles to Bowie, Texas, where he disposed of her remains over a bridge.

Investigators say they found a key piece of evidence: A nearly two-minute accidental voicemail on the phone of Joni Thomas, a 62-year-old friend of Day's. Investigators believe that Day called Thomas for help after he killed Soluri. In the audio, described by People as a "butt dial," a man and a woman, believed to be Day and Thomas, can be heard struggling to move something heavy. The male voice can be heard speaking in a panic, urging the woman to help and offering apologetic remarks like, "I'm sorry I got you messed up in this." Police say the recording matches Day's account of moving the body into a truck.

Thomas initially denied that Day had used her truck, the New York Post reports. She later said he had used her truck and she was with him, though she claimed she was asleep for most of the drive and thought he stopped at the bridge to use the bathroom. Detectives also recovered home surveillance footage from March 21 that appears to show Day dragging a lifeless figure out of the house and into the backyard. Investigators say he disconnected the surveillance system when he realized he was being recorded. Day was charged with murder in June and Thomas was arrested last month on charges of tampering with evidence.

story continues below

,