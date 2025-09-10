Special Election Narrows GOP's House Majority

The Republican majority in the House narrowed to 219-213 Tuesday with Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw's victory in a special election in Virginia. He defeated Republican candidate Stewart Whitson in the the state's 11th District, the Hill reports. The seat was formerly held by Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who died in May at age 75. Walkinshaw was Connolly's chief of staff before he was elected Fairfax County Supervisor in 2019. Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI agent, works at the Foundation for Government Accountability, a conservative think-tank. Walkinshaw, who was heavily favored to win the seat, took around 75% of the vote, according to DecisionDeskHQ .

Walkinshaw, 42, is the first Democrat to win a special election since President Trump returned to office, the New York Times reports. During his campaign, he promised to fight the White House's attacks on federal workers. "Our community needs a member of Congress committed to fighting anyone who attacks our community and someone with a record of delivering results," he said in July, per the AP. The Times notes that after Walkinshaw is seated, House Republicans won't be able to pass legislation if they lose the support of more than two members.