Trump Issues Rare Rebuke of Israel

President Trump publicly rebuked Israel Tuesday after its military strike in Qatar, warning that the attack on a key US ally risks unraveling fragile peace negotiations in the region, NBC News reports. "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," he wrote on Truth Social. "I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the US, and feel very badly about the location of the attack." Other nations have condemned the strike in even stronger terms, suggesting it's a violation of international law and Qatar's sovereignty, CNN reports. Israel says it was targeting Hamas leadership.

Trump's comments marked a notable shift, as he has generally backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to Hamas, especially during recent escalations in Gaza. However, Trump indicated frustration at having not been informed of the strike in advance. "I was very unhappy about it, very unhappy about every aspect, and we got to get the hostages back. But I was very unhappy about the way that went down," he told reporters later Tuesday. Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, telling Matt Gaetz on One America News Network that Trump "doesn't think this serves Israel's interests or the United States' interests, and so he's not happy about it, but we're going to keep on working for peace despite it."

The Israeli strike has complicated ongoing peace negotiations, with Trump acknowledging that efforts to secure the release of hostages are now in jeopardy. The families of the hostages also expressed anxiety after the strike. Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, condemned the attack as an act of "treachery" and disputed Trump's claim that the US special envoy was instructed to warn Qatar of the impending attack as soon as Trump knew about it. According to Al Thani, Qatari officials only learned of the strike after it had already occurred. Trump reportedly spoke to Al Thani, as well as Qatar's emir, and assured both that no such incidents would happen again.