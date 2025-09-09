Iran-Contra Reunion: Oliver North Marries Fawn Hall

Oliver North and Fawn Hall—the duo once at the center of the Iran-Contra scandal—have quietly tied the knot, decades after their front-page notoriety. North, 81, and Hall, 66, wed in late August in Arlington, Virginia, reuniting after the death of North's wife, Betsy. She died last November after 56 years of marriage, the Washington Post reports. The story, first reported by SpyTalk , traces an unlikely second act for two of Washington's most recognizable figures from the Reagan era. According to SpyTalk, the pair reconnected at Betsy's funeral.

North and Hall's connection was forged during the high drama of the Iran-Contra affair, when North, a Marine-turned-White House staffer, became the high-profile face of secret arms sales and covert wars. Hall, his secretary, gained fame for her role in destroying evidence—literally carrying documents out under her clothes. The televised hearings were the focus of a media frenzy, which turned both into political celebrities. He addressed rumors in his 1987 testimony, the New York Times reports. "You know that I've got a beautiful secretary, and the good Lord gave her the gift of beauty, and the people snicker that Ollie North might have been doing a little hanky-panky with his secretary," he said. "Ollie North has been loyal to his wife since the day he married her."

Hall was granted immunity and North's three felony convictions were later overturned. After the dust settled, North reinvented himself as a conservative author, commentator, and briefly, NRA president. Hall, meanwhile, left Washington for the West Coast and married Danny Sugerman, the Doors' former manager. Personal struggles followed, but she remained with Sugerman until his death in 2005.

