Carter's Punishment for Spitting on Cowboys QB Sets Precedent

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter will lose almost $60,000 for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter's penalty sends a message to the rest of the league, the AP reports. Carter is losing $57,222 for the infraction, the equivalent of his game check for Week 1, because the NFL considers the punishment a one-game suspension with time served. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle didn't play a snap after he was ejected from Philadelphia's 24-20 victory over Dallas on Thursday. ESPN calls the move an "important distinction," which sets the precedent that spitting an opponent can result in a one-game suspension.

Players have been fined for spitting on opponents in the past, but there wasn't a case where anyone was suspended for doing it, until now—technically, the AP notes. Carter's infraction came moments after the franchise's second Super Bowl banner was raised. Carter approached Prescott after the quarterback had stepped up in the huddle, stood between two of his linemen and spit on the ground in the direction of Carter, who was several yards away. The two players exchanged words before Carter spit on Prescott's jersey and then backed away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official, who threw the flag.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won't happen again," Carter said after the game. Carter is expected to be on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. He isn't appealing his penalty. "I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday about his best defensive player. "Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business and when you're doing things with a football team."