UN: Underweight Kids No Longer Biggest Problem

The scales have tipped, quite literally. For the first time, more children globally are obese than underweight, according to a new UN report . UNICEF says 188 million children and teens are now living with obesity—that's 9.4% of 5- to 19-year-olds worldwide, compared to 9.2% who are underweight. It's a rapid and dramatic reversal from 2000, when the figures were 3% and 13%, respectively. The BBC notes the report made use of data from 190 countries.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell points to the rise of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as a major factor, noting they are increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables, and proteins in kids' diets. The report points out that UPFs are often cheaper and more widely available. A standout quote from Russell, per the Guardian: "When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children."

Obesity rates are highest in the Pacific Islands, with some countries reporting more than a third of school-aged children as obese. Wealthier nations also see high numbers: 27% in Chile, and 21% in the US and UAE. The exception remains sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where the underweight continue to outnumber the obese.