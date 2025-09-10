There's Something Different About Newest Bachelorette

There's a new Bachelorette in town—and we've met her before. Taylor Frankie Paul, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, will be the lead on Season 22 of the Bachelorette. She broke the news herself Wednesday on the Call Her Daddy podcast. ABC confirmed the news in a statement that touted Paul for "igniting 'MomTok' and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake's soft-swinging scene." The AP reports Paul became known as an influencer in the #MomTok community, a group of women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sharing their lives on TikTok.

She made news when she announced, in 2022, that she had "stepped out" of an agreement with her husband in terms of relationships with other couples involving "soft-swinging" (a form of partner-swapping) and they were getting divorced. Paul will return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for Season 3 in November, and the next season of the Bachelorette will premiere in 2026. The mother-of-three told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper she was not immediately sure it would be manageable: "I'm a co-parent, I have two baby daddies. … Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?" And then she realized she could do it: "I was just like, I will make it work. If I want to, I can ... I can ask for help."

NBC News reports Paul, 31, will be the first woman to headline the Bachelorette franchise who wasn't a contestant on a previous season of the Bachelor. But the pick offers some synergy, as Bachelorette broadcaster ABC and Mormon Wives streamer Hulu are both owned by Disney. (Two of her current castmates are headed to Dancing With the Stars, also on ABC.)

Paul told Cooper she didn't know what it would be like dating several people at a time. "This is something so new for me because obviously I got married young, divorced and then the first guy I met was the next relationship," Paul said. "So I have not done the whole meeting new people out, like dating at the same time. ... I've had flings, but this is different." Asked what her biggest adjustment would be, she replied: "All of it."