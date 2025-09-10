Calif. Woman Charged After Registering Her Dog to Vote

A California woman is in hot water after prosecutors say she registered her dog to vote and managed to successfully cast a ballot under the pet's name in a state recall election. The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced that Laura Lee Yourex, 62, faces five felony charges, including perjury and submitting forged documents, after allegedly enrolling her canine, Maya Jean Yourex, as a voter and mailing in ballots for two elections.

Officials say Maya's vote made it through the system in the 2021 gubernatorial recall but that a second ballot was rejected the following year. The alleged scheme came to light when Yourex herself notified election officials in 2024 that she had registered her dog, reports ABC News. Investigators say they found posts on Yourex's social media showing Maya sporting an "I voted" sticker; the dog had died prior to an October 2024 post that showed a ballot and featured the caption, "maya is still getting her ballot." Yourex is set to be arraigned Dec. 10. If convicted of all counts, she could face up to six years behind bars. CBS News reports a lawyer for Yourex had this to say on Tuesday:

"Laura Yourex sincerely regrets her unwise attempt to expose flaws in our state voting system intending to improve it by demonstrating that even a dog can be registered to vote. Ms. Yourex never hid from taking personal responsibility as she self-reported the matter to the Orange County Registrar of Voters, intending to have them investigate and ultimately improve our voting registration system."