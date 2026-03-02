Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Body-Shamers

Kelly Osbourne is calling out the online commentary around her weight loss after a weekend meant to honor her late father. The 41-year-old appeared at Saturday's Brit Awards in Manchester, where Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously given a lifetime achievement award, and her visibly slimmer frame set off a wave of concern and speculation on social media, per Rolling Stone . On Instagram, Osbourne said there's "a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," accusing critics of "kicking me while I'm down" and turning her struggles into gossip. "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life," she wrote, adding that she refuses to be "dehumanized."

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at 76; Sharon Osbourne joined their daughter onstage to accept the award, saying Ozzy "would be so proud" to be honored by "the country that made him." She pushed back on her daughter's body-focused critics in December, telling Piers Morgan, "She's lost her daddy. She can't eat right now." Kelly Osbourne shared a video that month saying she was "doing the best that I can," and those mocking her appearance could "f--- off." Then last week, after a social media user compared her to a "dead body," she spoke out again. "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are!" Kelly wrote, per People. "No one deserves this sort of abuse!"