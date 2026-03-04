ShamWow Guy Torqued GOP Left Nickname Off Ballot

The man who urged you to soak up spills is now asking a Texas court to soak up his legal gripes. Vince Offer Shlomi, the infomercial pitchman better known as the " ShamWow Guy ," is suing the Republican Party of Texas for leaving his nickname off the primary ballot in his challenge to longtime Rep. John Carter in the 31st Congressional District, reports Chron . "Suing the GOP Texas for deleting my nickname 'Shamwow' in the Primaries so they help the incumbent John Carter so the voters don't recognize me," Shlomi wrote on X . "Rigged election by these rhinos," he continued, attempting to allude to the acronym for Republicans In Name Only.

In a lawsuit filed in Williamson County, Shlomi says party officials initially approved his request to appear as Vince "ShamWow" Shlomi, then reversed course after the National Republican Congressional Committee objected. Emails filed with the suit show the state party's lawyer citing the Texas Election Code's rules on nicknames—10 letters or fewer, in common use for three years, and not a slogan or expression of political or economic views. The attorney also noted Shlomi is better known as "the ShamWow Guy," not just "ShamWow."

Shlomi, who has trademarked both, accuses the party, its chair Abraham George, the NRCC, and Carter of colluding to hurt his campaign and wants a judge to restore the nickname and find the party acted improperly. It's all a moot point for this election cycle: The Shlomi formerly known as the ShamWow Guy came in a distant 6th place in Tuesday's primary, reports Fox7.