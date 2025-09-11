SCOTUS Halts SC Ban on Trans Student's Restroom Use

The Supreme Court has allowed a transgender ninth-grader in South Carolina, known as "John Doe" in court documents, to keep using the boys restroom at school while a legal fight over the state's bathroom ban continues. This interim decision comes as Doe challenges a state rule that bars transgender students from using facilities matching their gender identity, a policy tied to school funding and renewed by South Carolina lawmakers for the new fiscal year, per CBS News.

On Wednesday, the high court declined a request from South Carolina officials to halt a lower court's order that had blocked enforcement of the policy against Doe. In a brief, unsigned order, the justices clarified that their decision wasn't a final judgment on the broader legal questions but rather a temporary move based on emergency relief standards. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch indicated they would've sided with the state.