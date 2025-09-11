FBI Photos Show 'Person of Interest' in Kirk Shooting

Agency asks for help identifying the suspect
Posted Sep 11, 2025 11:28 AM CDT
FBI Photos Show 'Person of Interest' in Kirk Shooting
One of the photos released by the FBI.   (FBI)

The manhunt continues after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, and the FBI has just released two surveillance photos of a "person of interest." The agency is asking for the public's help in identifying the person, reports the AP. Earlier, authorities said the shooter appeared to be "college-age," and able to blend in with students on the Utah Valley University campus, per the Washington Post.

The person in the photos is wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with an image incorporating the American flag, along with jeans, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. Authorities have recovered a "high-powered, bolt-action" rifle and say the shooter jumped from a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing the fatal shot. (Videos appear to show the shooter on the roof of a campus building.)

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X