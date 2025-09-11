FBI Photos Show 'Person of Interest' in Kirk Shooting

The manhunt continues after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, and the FBI has just released two surveillance photos of a "person of interest." The agency is asking for the public's help in identifying the person, reports the AP. Earlier, authorities said the shooter appeared to be "college-age," and able to blend in with students on the Utah Valley University campus, per the Washington Post.
The person in the photos is wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with an image incorporating the American flag, along with jeans, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. Authorities have recovered a "high-powered, bolt-action" rifle and say the shooter jumped from a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing the fatal shot. (Videos appear to show the shooter on the roof of a campus building.)