Ex-Senator's Wife Sentenced to 4.5 Years

Former US Sen. Bob Menendez's wife was sentenced Thursday to 4.5 years in prison for selling the powerful New Jersey politician's influence in exchange for bribes of cash, gold bars, and a luxury car. US District Judge Sidney H. Stein sentenced Nadine Menendez, 58, after she was convicted in April of colluding from 2018 to 2023 with her husband, the former Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a variety of corrupt schemes, some involving assisting the Egyptian government, the AP reports.

In addition to her time behind bars, Stein sentenced her to three years of supervised release. He said he granted leniency in part because of the trial she endured, her difficult childhood in Lebanon, her history of abusive romantic partners, her health conditions, and her age. The judge said a prison term was important for general deterrence purposes. "People have to understand there are consequences," he said.