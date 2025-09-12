Venezuela Disputes US Claim on Boat Strike That Killed 11

Venezuela says none of the 11 people killed in last week's US military boat strike in the Caribbean were members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang—despite US assertions to the contrary. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on state TV that local investigations found no link to the Venezuelan gang or to drug trafficking among the deceased, Reuters reports. Cabello criticized US authorities for using lethal force rather than arrests, calling the incident "a murder ... committed against a group of citizens." He asked how US forces identified the people aboard the boat as gang members, sarcastically wondering if they had a "chip" or a "QR code" scanned by the US military, the Guardian reports.