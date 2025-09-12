South Korean Workers Are Back Home After US Detention

A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia landed in South Korea on Friday, the AP reports. TV footage showed the charter plane, a Boeing 747-8i from Korean Air, landing in Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Friday. They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

The US release of video showing some Korean workers shackled with chains around their hands, ankles, and waists has caused public outrage and a sense in South Korea, a key US ally. South Korea later said it had reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers' releases. The workers had been held at an immigration detention center in Folkston, 285 miles southeast of Atlanta. After their release from the detention center, they were bused to Atlanta to board the charter plane. (South Korea's president says the incident could have a ripple effect.)