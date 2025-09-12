Be Careful You Don't Become a 'Quishing' Victim

The FBI is sounding the alarm on a new scam straight from the "what could possibly go wrong?" file: unsolicited packages containing only a mysterious QR code. Once just an easy way to check menus or pay for takeout, QR codes have landed on the scammer's menu. The agency says criminals are now mailing random boxes, sometimes with no sender info, in hopes the recipient will scan the included code, per Fox News . These codes can whisk you off to phishing sites, swipe your personal data, drain your bank account, or quietly install malware on your phone.

This latest trick—also known as "quishing," per NBC News—is a high-tech twist on so-called "brushing" scams, where the only danger was receiving a product and having a fake review tied to your name. Now, the stakes are higher. The code in your surprise parcel may be the only thing inside, and it's designed to pique your curiosity, and possibly compromise your financial life. Scammers are capitalizing on QR codes because they're everywhere, and because most people scan first, think later.

Per the Independent, victims are losing not-insignificant amounts of cash to such scams. The outlet cites one example of an elderly UK woman who scanned a phony QR code in a parking lot, after which nefarious actors took over her identity, set up new bank accounts in her name, and took out a $10,000-plus loan, "leaving her locked out of her accounts, living on her son's help, and enduring sleepless nights," according to one software compliance manager.

The FBI and security experts offer up some practical advice to avoid getting bilked:

Don't scan codes from unknown packages or strange flyers.

Use strong antivirus software.

Preview QR-linked URLs before opening.

Limit your digital footprint, enable two-factor authentication, and keep your device updated.

Report suspicious packages.