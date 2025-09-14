After Shooting, Kirk Suspect Joked About 'Doppleganger'

When surveillance photos began circulating after the murder of Charlie Kirk, friends of the man who would eventually be arrested were taken aback: The suspect looked just like their friend, Tyler Robinson. In fact, the New York Times reports that after they began writing about it in a Discord group chat, Robinson himself chimed in. At one point, he wrote that his "doppleganger" was trying to "get me in trouble." At another—after one participant joked they should turn Robinson in for the reward money—he said he should get a cut.