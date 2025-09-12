Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members. Harry's representatives confirmed they were in the capital, Kyiv, on Friday, thought hey declined to discuss the prince's schedule for security reasons. This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the AP reports. He made a trip to the western city of Lviv in April. "We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

Harry, a British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, is the founder of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Ukraine is bidding to host the games in 2029. The Archewell foundation set up by Harry and his wife Meghan announced this week that it had donated $500,000 to projects supporting injured children from Gaza and Ukraine. The money will be used to help the World Health Organization with medical evacuations and to fund work developing prosthetics for seriously injured young people.

Prince Harry's last trip to Ukraine included a visit to the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that treats wounded military personnel and civilians. He told the Guardian that he met the center's founder Olga Rudniev, in New York by chance a few months ago. He said he asked what he could do to help, and she invited him to visit Kyiv. "In Lviv, you don't see much of the war," he said. "It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war." Harry's appearance in Ukraine follows a four-day trip to the UK, where he met his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.