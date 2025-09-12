South Park Episode Pulled After Kirk Shooting

Comedy Central has pulled reruns of a South Park episode that poked fun at Charlie Kirk last month, though it remains available on the Paramount+ streaming service. Sources tell Deadline that the removal of the "Got a Nut" episode is a temporary move while the political environment remains tense. The episode mocks Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debating style, with Cartman setting himself up as a right-wing podcaster and "master debater." After Kirk was killed Wednesday, some of his supporters accused the show of fueling hatred, the New York Post reports. "Comedy has consequences," one Turning Point USA staffer said in a Telegram post. "Charlie was targeted in the culture before he was targeted in real life."