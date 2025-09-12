South Park Episode Pulled After Kirk Shooting

Comedy Central has pulled reruns of a South Park episode that poked fun at Charlie Kirk last month, though it remains available on the Paramount+ streaming service. Sources tell Deadline that the removal of the "Got a Nut" episode is a temporary move while the political environment remains tense. The episode mocks Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debating style, with Cartman setting himself up as a right-wing podcaster and "master debater." After Kirk was killed Wednesday, some of his supporters accused the show of fueling hatred, the New York Post reports. "Comedy has consequences," one Turning Point USA staffer said in a Telegram post. "Charlie was targeted in the culture before he was targeted in real life."
Kirk, however, said last month that being parodied on South Park was a "badge of honor" and the episode was "hilarious," ABC News reports. "We as conservatives should be able to take a joke, we shouldn't take ourselves so seriously—that's something that the left has always done," he told Fox News. In an Aug. 6 post on X, he shared a clip from the show, saying, "Not bad, Cartman" and briefly changed his profile picture to an image of the character. The episode also mocked ICE and Kristi Noem.