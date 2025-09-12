Trump Draws Cheers, Boos at 9/11 Yankees Game

President Trump attended the New York Yankees' 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night, drawing a mixed reaction from a raucous crowd while marking the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Authorities installed security glass for the president at Yankee Stadium outside the upper-level box suite belonging to the Steinbrenner family, which owns the Yankees. Wearing a suit and tie, Trump sat next to Yankees' President Randy Levine and chatted with him throughout the game, though he sat by himself at other times, per the AP . During the national anthem, the president was shown on the stadium jumbotron and received boos from some in the crowd, cheers from others.

When Aaron Judge hit a home run in the bottom of the first, Trump stood and applauded, as did members of an entourage that included Attorney General Pam Bondi and Lee Zeldin, head of the Environmental Protection Agency. In the second inning, Trump's attendance was announced and he was shown on the big screen for an extended period as "Hail to the Chief" played. He smiled and pumped his fist. Boos were heard at first, but many in the crowd eventually cheered.

A presidential visit always prompts extra security at sporting events, but things were heightened after conservative activist and close Trump ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday. When Trump attended the Sept. 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon earlier Thursday, authorities moved the ceremony inside as an added precaution. Trump's attendance recalled President George W. Bush's ceremonial first pitch 24 years earlier as the Yankees played the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2001 World Series—a moment that came to symbolize national resilience after the attacks mere weeks earlier.

Later in Thursday's game, when "YMCA" was played, Trump spelled out the letters with his arms but stayed seated. The president left shortly after the seventh-inning stretch, which featured the singing of "God Bless America," as it traditionally does at Yankees games on Sept. 11, in addition to "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Before the game began, Trump stopped by the Yankees clubhouse, where he shook hands with players and staff and talked about being close for years with late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. He noted of his past attending games with Steinbrenner, "We won every time I came." More here.