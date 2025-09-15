Rolling Stone Owner Declares War on Google's AI Overviews

The first major US news company is suing Google over its AI summaries topping online search results, alleging they steal original reporting and hurt publishers' online traffic. The antitrust lawsuit filed late Friday comes from Penske Media Corp., publisher of Rolling Stone, the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and Variety. Penske's revenue from affiliate links has fallen by more than 33% this year, owing to decreased traffic from Google, according to the suit. It says about 20% of Google search results with a link to one of its news sites are now AI Overviews , per the Wall Street Journal .

Many media companies have seen traffic and revenue fall with the rise of Google's AI Overviews, including some smaller ones that have filed lawsuits. AI Overviews often appear first in response to a Google search query, rounding up relevant information along with reference links. Google says that "with AI Overviews, people find search more helpful and use it more." But Penske and other publishers argue users aren't inclined to click reference links because the information sought is already presented for them.

"Siphoning and discouraging user traffic to PMC's and other publishers' websites in this manner will have profoundly harmful effects on the overall quality and quantity of the information accessible on the internet," the complaint reads. Penske wants relief from what it says are its only two options: continue to unwillingly train Google's AI systems with its own content, without compensation, or block Google from referencing its sites, which could crush the business. "We have a responsibility to proactively fight for the future of digital media and preserve its integrity—all of which is threatened by Google's current actions," Penske says, per Reuters.