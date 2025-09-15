Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Inflammation, Too

A new study offers more support for the Mediterranean diet, finding that it might protect your gums and reduce inflammation linked to chronic diseases. The research, published Monday in the Journal of Periodontology , tracked 200 adults in the UK and measured both dental health and inflammation markers in the blood. Results showed that people who strayed from the Mediterranean diet and ate more red meat had more severe gum disease and higher levels of inflammatory markers, including interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein, per CNN .

Dentists and health experts weren't surprised. Dr. Andrew Freeman, an outside expert, noted that gum health and cardiovascular health are closely connected, with inflammation playing a central role in both. Chronic inflammation is associated with vascular disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and even cognitive decline. Plant-based diets can contain more macronutrients, micronutrients, and phytochemicals, which are linked to lower inflammation, according to a release.

The Mediterranean diet—centered on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, nuts, and extra-virgin olive oil—has long been celebrated for its impact on heart health and disease prevention. The study also found that higher vegetable, legume, and dairy intake correlated with reduced inflammation, with fruit and olive oil showing some benefits as well. "These results suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could be important in reducing gum disease and systemic inflammation," the study reads.