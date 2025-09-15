Elon Musk Talks Charlie Kirk, 'Woke Mind Virus' at UK Rally

Elon Musk was on hand via video link to rally more than 100,000 far-right protesters who gathered to march in London Saturday. "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that's the truth, I think," the billionaire told the crowd, which, according to NBC News , amounted to one of Britain's biggest far-right rallies in decades. The "Unite the Kingdom" event was organized by Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a convicted fraudster who has organized other rallies among his followers (mostly white males) to denounce Islam and immigration. He cited Charlie Kirk's murder in the lead-up to the event, which he said would "honor" the slain rightwing activist. Musk also referenced Kirk in his remarks, CNN reports.

"The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder," he said, claiming "people on the left" were "openly" celebrating Kirk's death. Musk also railed against the "woke mind virus" and "uncontrolled immigration" and called for "revolutionary government change" in the UK (where the far-right Reform UK is atop the polls; the party's leader, Nigel Farage, has promised to deport 600,000 people if he wins the next election). "My appeal is to British common sense, which is to look carefully around you and say: 'If this continues, what world will you be living in?'" the billionaire said. His suggested plan of action: "...sort of marshal the people, to take charge, reform the government, and make sure that you actually have a government that is for the people, by the people."