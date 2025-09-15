Incendiary Device Found Under Fox 13 News Van in Utah

An incendiary device was left underneath a Fox 13 News vehicle in Utah Friday, and a nearby neighborhood had to be evacuated as authorities searched the home of the suspects, the station reports. The FBI ultimately arrested Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, on charges including aggravated arson, threat of terrorism, and possession of weapons of mass destruction; they were booked into jail Sunday, CBS News reports. During the Saturday raid of the home, authorities say the suspects told the FBI that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" found at the address were actually legitimate, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes.