Incendiary Device Found Under Fox 13 News Van in Utah

An incendiary device was left underneath a Fox 13 News vehicle in Utah Friday, and a nearby neighborhood had to be evacuated as authorities searched the home of the suspects, the station reports. The FBI ultimately arrested Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, on charges including aggravated arson, threat of terrorism, and possession of weapons of mass destruction; they were booked into jail Sunday, CBS News reports. During the Saturday raid of the home, authorities say the suspects told the FBI that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" found at the address were actually legitimate, leading to the evacuation of nearby homes.
Authorities say they found "additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant, to include firearms and firearm related items, explosives and explosive-related components, illegal narcotics and associated paraphernalia, as well as electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence" of the incendiary device found under the news vehicle, which authorities say was real and had been lit but "failed to function." Authorities say both suspects have protective orders related to illicit drug use that prevent them from legally owning firearms.