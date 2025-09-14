Fans Traveled En Masse to Watch Ricky Hatton Fight

Ricky Hatton, the fierce English boxing icon and former world champion who became one of the sport's most popular fighters, has died. He was 46. His death was announced by the World Boxing Association after police said his body was found Sunday at his home in Greater Manchester. Authorities do not consider the circumstances suspicious, the New York Times reports. Hatton was known for having British fans so devoted they crossed the Atlantic to watch his bouts, per the BBC : 30,000 traveled to a 2007 fight in Las Vegas, chanting "There's only one Ricky Hatton" at the MGM Grand even after he'd lost.

His professional boxing career spanning 15 years and included titles in both the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. Hatton compiled a record of 45 wins, including 32 by knockout, and 3 losses. He remained undefeated in 43 bouts until losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007, with a second defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Hatton retired following the loss to Pacquiao, later revealing struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, as outlined in his autobiography. He attempted a comeback in 2012 but was defeated by Vyacheslav Senchenko and retired once more. Recently, he had announced plans for another comeback fight scheduled for December in Dubai.

Fans were drawn by Hatton's down-to-earth charm, as well as his tendency to dramatically gain and lose weight between fights, per the AP. Born in Stockport, England, he was introduced to combat sports after watching Bruce Lee and began in kickboxing before switching. "Boxing is one of those sports where you get whacked on the nose and you either like it or you think, 'It's not for me, this game,'" Hatton wrote in his autobiography. "I was hooked." He received the Order of the British Empire in 2007 for his contributions to the sport.