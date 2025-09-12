4 Years Later, Mystery Wedding Crasher Is IDed

For four years, Michelle Wylie and her husband have puzzled over a handful of photos from their wedding day that showed a "tall man in a dark suit, distinguished by the look of quiet mortification on his face" at their ceremony. It wasn't anyone they recognized, and no one else seemed to know or remember him, either. Now, after all this time, the Guardian reports that a "sheepish" Andrew Hillhouse has emerged as the head-scratching mystery man at the 2021 Scottish nuptials.

"I'd be like, 'Someone must know who this guy is,'" Wylie tells the BBC. "I said a few times to my husband, 'Are you sure you don't know this guy, is he maybe from your work?' We wondered if he was a mad stalker." Wylie recently recruited content creator Dazza to help the couple track down the stranger, which Dazza gladly did in a Facebook post last week. Less than two hours later, Hillhouse commented on the post. "LMFAO, THATS ME!!!" he wrote. "I always wondered if this would ever make its way back to me."

Hillhouse says that on that November day, he was headed to a different wedding when he pulled up to the Carlton hotel in Prestwick right before the ceremony started. "I see ... a bunch of well dressed people slowly making their way inside and i remember thinking to myself 'cool, this is obviously the right place,'" Hillhouse recalls. He wasn't thrown by not knowing anyone in the room, since he really only knew the bride—but when the actual bride started walking down the aisle, Hillhouse realized he'd messed up.

"OMG that's not Michaela who the F is that?" he remembers thinking. Hillhouse stayed put, as "you can't exactly stand up and walk out of a wedding mid ceremony." He says he "just had to commit to this act and spent the next 20 minutes awkwardly sitting there trying to be as inconspicuous as my 6ft 2 ass could be." He eventually escaped—but not before he had to take a group pic with everyone—made some calls, and found his way to the wedding he was supposed to be at, 2 miles away in Ayr, where he "spent most of the night retelling that story to people." He's also now Facebook friends with Wylie, and the two have met.