FDA Warns of Imported Cookware Leaching Lead

Imported cookware may be leaching dangerous levels of lead into your meals, according to a new FDA advisory . After running tests, the agency found that products made from aluminum, brass, and specific aluminum alloys called "Hindalium" and "Indalium"—not used in the US, per USA Today —could leach "significant levels" of lead during normal cooking. The consumer alert specifically names three brands: Tiger White, Silver Horse, and JK Vallabhdas. Shoppers are advised to avoid these brands, as the products could still be available in stores while the FDA works to notify distributors.

The problem may stem from inadequate quality controls in aluminum recycling in certain countries, according to research highlighted by the Hill. Scrap metal, including old engine parts, radiators, or electronic waste, sometimes ends up in cookware manufacturing, unintentionally introducing lead into finished products. In some cases, lead is even added on purpose to improve the metal's machinability. No amount of lead is considered safe to ingest, and the health risk is especially high for young children, women who are pregnant or may become pregnant, and breastfeeding mothers.