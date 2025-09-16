US Orders Delta to End Aeromexico Partnership

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is following through on his threat to force Delta and Aeromexico to dissolve their longtime partnership because of his concerns that Mexico isn't being fair to US airlines. Duffy announced Tuesday that the Transportation Department is revoking the antitrust immunity the airlines have had since 2016 that allowed them to price and schedule their flights jointly and share revenue, the AP reports. He said it doesn't make sense to maintain that arrangement as long as Mexico is giving its domestic airlines an unfair advantage through limits it placed on passenger and cargo flights into Mexico City several years ago.