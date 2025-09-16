After Near-Disaster, Chef Takes Record With Huge Rice Dish

With a record-shattering 19,346-pound pot of jollof rice, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has cooked her way to another Guinness World Record. The record was confirmed after Baci and her team cooked up the peppery West African staple in Lagos last week—though not without drama. The massive custom-made steel pot buckled as it was being hoisted for weighing, but disaster was avoided and not a single grain of rice escaped, the BBC reports. Her recipe included 8,800 pounds of rice, 1,300 pounds of onions, 370 pounds of goat meat, 500 cartons of tomato paste, and 1,300 pounds of her own pepper mix.

Baci celebrated the achievement by crediting her "tireless team" and the thousands of supporters who gathered to witness the record attempt. "We made history together, for Nigeria, for Africa, and for everyone who believes in the power of food to bring us closer, this win is yours," she said. Pulling off the jollof rice feat was no small task. Planning took a year, and the effort required 10 chefs stirring with wooden spoons and a 300-strong crew to manufacture the giant pot over two months.

Guinness World Records notes that Baci and her team had to follow strict rules that did not allow any food to be wasted. Some 16,600 plates of the dish were served to the hungry crowd. Baci once held the record for the longest cooking marathon, at 93 hours and 11 minutes, but her 2023 record was beaten a year later by Irish chef Alan Fisher, the AP reports.

story continues below

.