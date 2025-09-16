Robinson Only Spoke Once in First Court Appearance

Tyler Robinson made his first court appearance in Utah on Tuesday, hours after he was formally charged in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The 22-year-old, who appeared in the Utah County courtroom via videolink, showed no emotion as the charges against him were read out and spoke only when he was asked to state his name, NBC News reports. Judge Tony Graf said he had reviewed Robinson's financial situation and determined that he cannot afford legal fees, reports CNN. The judge said that since Robinson is "indigent," he would provisionally appoint an attorney for him.
Graf told Robinson that he would remain in custody at the Utah County Security Center without bail. His next court date will be Sept. 29. Robinson was wearing a suicide prevention smock, which officials said was standard for high-profile inmates, the New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced charges against Robinson including aggravated murder and said he would seek the death penalty. The prosecutor also shed light on a possible motive, saying Robinson told his roommate he'd "had enough of his hate." "When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," Gray said.