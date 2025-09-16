Robinson Only Spoke Once in First Court Appearance

Tyler Robinson made his first court appearance in Utah on Tuesday, hours after he was formally charged in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The 22-year-old, who appeared in the Utah County courtroom via videolink, showed no emotion as the charges against him were read out and spoke only when he was asked to state his name, NBC News reports. Judge Tony Graf said he had reviewed Robinson's financial situation and determined that he cannot afford legal fees, reports CNN. The judge said that since Robinson is "indigent," he would provisionally appoint an attorney for him.