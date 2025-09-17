Beware Costco's Possibly Explosive Prosecco

Costco is recalling bottles of sparkling wine over concerns that they could unexpectedly shatter, even while left unopened on a shelf, NBC News reports. The recall affects bottles of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene sold at Costco locations in 12 states—Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin—between April 25 and August 26. The affected bottles bear item #1879870.

According to a notice sent to buyers, the risk of shattering exists independently of handling or use. Costco is advising those who purchased the affected bottles to not bring them back to the store, but rather to carefully wrap them in paper towels, seal them inside a plastic bag, and dispose of them with household trash. Customers can then bring the recall notice they received to any Costco location for a full refund.

Questions about the recall are being directed to Ethica Wines, the Miami-based importer responsible for the Italian sparkling wine, though the company has not issued a comment on the matter. The company can be reached by phone at 786-810-7132. The recall does not mention any reported injuries or incidents related to the bottles. As a precaution, Costco is urging members to act "immediately" to minimize any potential hazards linked to the product, ABC News reports.