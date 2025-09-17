Runner Has Won 1500M at Every Meet for 4 Years

Faith Kipyegon cemented her legacy at the World Athletics Championships by capturing an unprecedented fourth world title in the 1500 meters Tuesday in Tokyo, matching the record set by men's world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj and marking her fifth straight global gold in the event. The 31-year-old Kenyan, who also holds the world record, remains unbeaten over the distance in global finals for more than four years—her dominance undimmed since her third straight Olympic victory last year, the BBC reports.

Kipyegon controlled the race from the outset, pulling away on the final lap to win in 3:52.15. Dorcus Ewoi joined her for a Kenyan one-two, while Australia's Jessica Hull settled for bronze after trying to match Kipyegon's late surge. Speaking after her win, Kipyegon credited her strength and strategy, saying she aimed to "run comfortable without pushes and falls" amid a crowded field.

This latest victory brings Kipyegon level with Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and distance legend Tirunesh Dibaba for the most individual global golds by a female athlete, at eight. Kipyegon is now setting her sights on another world double in the 5,000 meters, having previously been the first woman to win both the 1500m and 5,000m at the same championships two years ago.

Despite fierce competition and a new generation of contenders, Kipyegon's dominance remains clear. She continues to inspire, especially as a mother and role model for young women. "I was so happy that when she (her 7-year-old daughter, Alyn) was coming back from school, I was on the starting line, and she could cheer me on," Kipyegon said after the race, per NBC Sports.