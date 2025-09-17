Parents Must Pay $300K After Teens' Soup Prank

Peeing into a pot of broth at China's largest hotpot chain has landed two teenagers a rather large bill: $309,000. The Shanghai 17-year-olds filmed the drunken February stunt—in which NBC News reports they took turns urinating in a pot in a private dining room at Haidilao and posted it online—prompting a nationwide debate over reputation, responsibility, and restaurant hygiene. Haidilao had sought more than $3 million in total damages, citing compensation offered to more than 4,000 diners, including full refunds and cash payouts 10 times the bill amount. However, the Shanghai court determined that this extra compensation was voluntary and not the teens' responsibility, reports the BBC .

The court ruled that the teens' actions infringed on the restaurant's property rights and reputation, noting their behavior contaminated tableware and triggered public outrage; no diners consumed the tainted broth. The penalty includes about $276,000 for operational and reputational harm, $18,000 for tableware loss and cleaning, and $9,800 in legal fees. The court also found the parents "failed to fulfill their duty of guardianship" and ordered them to pay the damages.

In response to the incident, Haidilao replaced all hotpot equipment at the branch and undertook extensive cleaning. The chain, which has grown to more than 1,000 locations worldwide and is known for its customer service, said it acted to maintain its reputation for cleanliness and hospitality.